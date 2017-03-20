Paris Airport Attacker Was Under Influence of Drugs,Alcohol
File photo: EPA/BGNES
The man shot dead at Paris's Orly airport after attacking a soldier was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time, a judicial source said Sunday, Agence France-Presse reported.
"Toxicology tests carried out on Sunday showed an alcohol level of 0.93 grams per litre in his blood, and the presence of cannabis and cocaine," the source said, a day after the incident at the French capital's second-busiest airport.
