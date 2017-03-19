Erdoğan Accuses Merkel of Using 'Nazi easures'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday accused German Chancellor Angela Merkel of employing ‘’Nazi’’ measures as new rows erupted between Ankara and Berlin over a pro-Kurdish rally and the July 15 coup attempt.





Turkey and the European Union are locked in an explosive crisis that has raised questions over the future viability of Ankara’s bid to join the bloc, as tensions rise ahead of an April, 16 referendum on expanding Erdoğan’s powers.



The crisis began after Germany and other EU states refused to allow some Turkish ministers to campaign for a 'yes' vote on their soil, provoking a volcanic response from the Turkish strongman who said the spirit of Nazi Germany was rampant in Europe.



"When we call them Nazis they (Europe) get uncomfortable. They rally together in solidarity. Especially Merkel," Erdoğan said in a televised speech.



"But you are right now employing Nazi measures," Erdoğan said referring to Merkel, pointedly using the informal "you" in Turkish.

Germany, home to 1.4 million Turkish voters, hosts by far the largest Turkish diaspora community in the world but the partnership between Ankara and Berlin has been ripped to shreds by the current crisis.



The Turkish foreign ministry accused the German authorities "of the worst example of double standards" for allowing the protest while preventing Turkish ministers from campaigning there for a 'yes' vote.