Gallup International: Whether BSP or GERB Will Win the Snap Elections In Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 19, 2017, Sunday // 20:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Gallup International: Whether BSP or GERB Will Win the Snap Elections In Bulgaria File photo: EPA/BGNES

Whether the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) or GERB will win the elections depends on the last days of the campaign. This is what data from a “Gallup International” study shows.

Data before the decisive phase of the election campaign shows equality among those who may be expected to vote for sure.

The entry formula remains 5+1. Among those who are determined to vote 30,3% say they will support BSP, 29,9% will vote for GERB, for the “United Patriots” – 11,5%, for DPS – 8,1%, for Veselin Mareshki’s “Volya” ( ''Will'') – 6,5%, for the “RB – “Glas Naroden” coalition – 4,4.

These are the formations that would make it to the Parliament, were the elections today. But there is a decisive week until the elections.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GERB, Bulgarian Socialist Party, United Patriots, Volya, Volya, Reformist Bloc
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria