Gallup International: Whether BSP or GERB Will Win the Snap Elections In Bulgaria

Whether the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) or GERB will win the elections depends on the last days of the campaign. This is what data from a “Gallup International” study shows.



Data before the decisive phase of the election campaign shows equality among those who may be expected to vote for sure.



The entry formula remains 5+1. Among those who are determined to vote 30,3% say they will support BSP, 29,9% will vote for GERB, for the “United Patriots” – 11,5%, for DPS – 8,1%, for Veselin Mareshki’s “Volya” ( ''Will'') – 6,5%, for the “RB – “Glas Naroden” coalition – 4,4.



These are the formations that would make it to the Parliament, were the elections today. But there is a decisive week until the elections.