Gallup International: Whether BSP or GERB Will Win the Snap Elections In Bulgaria
Whether the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) or GERB will win the elections depends on the last days of the campaign. This is what data from a “Gallup International” study shows.
Data before the decisive phase of the election campaign shows equality among those who may be expected to vote for sure.
The entry formula remains 5+1. Among those who are determined to vote 30,3% say they will support BSP, 29,9% will vote for GERB, for the “United Patriots” – 11,5%, for DPS – 8,1%, for Veselin Mareshki’s “Volya” ( ''Will'') – 6,5%, for the “RB – “Glas Naroden” coalition – 4,4.
These are the formations that would make it to the Parliament, were the elections today. But there is a decisive week until the elections.
- » Two Weak Earthquakes Were Registered in the Pazardzhik Region
- » Vice-President Iliana Yotova: It is Time For EU to Revise The Agreement with Turkey
- » Bulgaria's Defence Minister Stefan Yanev: Bulgaria is Ready to Protect Border with Turkey
- » 7-Kilometer Truck Queue at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
- » Tsvetan Tsvetanov: If Necessary the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Turkey Must be Closed
- » Education Minister Nikolai Denkov to Visit Brussels