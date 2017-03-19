Two Weak Earthquakes Were Registered in the Pazardzhik Region

Bulgaria: Two Weak Earthquakes Were Registered in the Pazardzhik Region File photo: EPA/BGNES

Two weak earthquakes with 2,2 and 2,6 magnitude were registered during the night in the Pazardzhik region, reported National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometers near village Fotinovo.

No information on damage from the quake has been provided yet.

