Two Weak Earthquakes Were Registered in the Pazardzhik Region
File photo: EPA/BGNES
Two weak earthquakes with 2,2 and 2,6 magnitude were registered during the night in the Pazardzhik region, reported National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometers near village Fotinovo.
No information on damage from the quake has been provided yet.
