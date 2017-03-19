Turkish Referendum Threatens Formal Divorce With EU
File photo: EPA/BGNES
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Turkey's EU accession process may be temporarily suspended if Erdogan is granted sweeping powers next month. The deterioration in the rule of law in Turkey is moving the country away from Europe, Deutsche Welle comments.
Turkey's EU accession process may be temporarily suspended if Erdogan is granted sweeping powers next month. The deterioration in the rule of law in Turkey is moving the country away from Europe, Deutsche Welle comments.
Turkey's relations with Europe are plunging from bad to worse, raising the prospect of a sharp divorce if constitutional amendments to dramatically expand Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers pass a referendum next month.
- » Emmanuel Macron Urges France to Restore Military Service
- » Brussels 'Gas' Explosion Kills One, Injures Seven
- » Man Shot Dead at Paris Orly Airport After Taking Soldier's Gun (Updated)
- » EU-Turkey Migration Deal Proves Its Effectiveness on Daily Basis
- » Poland's Constitutional Court Allows Ban on Protests "Not Important for the Nation"
- » Turkey: We Will Send 15,000 Refugees to Europe and Blow Your Mind
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)