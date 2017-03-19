Interior Minister: Migration pressure on Bulgarian-Turkish Border has been Declining

Bulgarian Interior Minister Plamen Uzunov has prepared a proposal to the government calling for inspection of the facilities at the Bulgarian-Turkish border, as well as the finances absorbed for their construction. This is what the minister said in an interview for the Bulgarian National Radio.

Minister Uzunov added that the deadlines for the completion of the fence along the border would be kept. The whole lenght of the Bulgarian-Turkish border should be secured by the end of May.

In 2016 a total of 160 cases of migrants trying to breach the security of the border were registered. In 2017 the number of such cases so far is 17, the minister added.

