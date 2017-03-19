Daniel Ivanov-Aoiyama With 3rd Consecutive Victory in Osaka

Daniel Ivanov-Aoiyama has earned a third victory running during the big spring sumo tournament for the Emperor’s Cup in Osaka,according to BNR.



Maegashira #6 Aoiyama defeated maegashira #3 Takarafuji with the Hikiotoshi grip bringing his rival face down on the floor.



Ivanov’s balance so far is 4 wins and 3 losses. On Sunday Aoiyama faces maegashira #4 Yoshikaze.



After the seventh day of the sumo tournament the leaders in the rankings are Takayasu and Kisenosato with 7 wins each.