Daniel Ivanov-Aoiyama With 3rd Consecutive Victory in Osaka
Sports | March 19, 2017, Sunday // 13:02| Views: | Comments: 0
File photo: EPA/BGNES
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Daniel Ivanov-Aoiyama has earned a third victory running during the big spring sumo tournament for the Emperor’s Cup in Osaka,according to BNR.
Daniel Ivanov-Aoiyama has earned a third victory running during the big spring sumo tournament for the Emperor’s Cup in Osaka,according to BNR.
Maegashira #6 Aoiyama defeated maegashira #3 Takarafuji with the Hikiotoshi grip bringing his rival face down on the floor.
Ivanov’s balance so far is 4 wins and 3 losses. On Sunday Aoiyama faces maegashira #4 Yoshikaze.
After the seventh day of the sumo tournament the leaders in the rankings are Takayasu and Kisenosato with 7 wins each.
- » Bulgaria's Dimitrov Squanders 4 Match Balls at Indian Wells
- » Bulgarian Stanimir Belomazhev Achieves Historical gold
- » Levski-CSKA Football Game Affects Sofia Traffic
- » Bulgarian Boxers Scoop 4 Gold Titles at Strandzha Tournament
- » Bulgaria's New Rhythmic Gymnastics Ensemble Scoops 1st Title
- » March Honouring Pro-Nazi General Held Despite Sofia Mayor Ban
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)