Vice-President Iliana Yotova: It is Time For EU to Revise The Agreement with Turkey
File photo: EPA/BGNES
It is time for European Union to revise the agreement with Turkey, said Bulgarian Vice-President Iliana Iotova, reported Focus News.
‘First of all, the agreement between Turkey and EU have not achieved the results that were sought in the beginning’, underlined Iotova.
She explained that so far only 1500-1600 people have been relocated under the agreement, but it was expected this number to be greater.
