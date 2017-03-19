Glenn Miller Orchestra With Concert in Sofia

About 20 new compositions will present the famous Glenn Miller Orchestra to Bulgarian audience during his concert in Sofia on 22 March in Hall 1 of NDK.

Band leader Ville Saldon promises many exciting surprises that they’ve prepared specially for Sofia fans of jazz and creativity of the great American composer, but which for now will be kept secret.

The program of Glenn Miller Orchestra will include all of the most beloved and well known for timeless musical legacy of Glenn Miller.



On March, 22 the Bulgarian audience can hear favourite classics like Moonlight Serenade, In the Mood, Chatanooga Choo Choo, Pensylvania 6-5000, American Patrol and many others.



Besides that, the musicians of the orchestra will complement the feeling of an authentic experience with original costumes from the jazz and swing era.

Tickets for the concert can be found at prices from BGN 50 to BGN 100 online and at the offices of Eventim Network.