Bulgaria: Emmanuel Macron Urges France to Restore Military Service File photo: EPA/BGNES

Presidential favourite Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he wanted to restore military service to France for some 600,000 young people each year as part of efforts to face a world entering an era of "turbulence" comparable to the Cold War.

The country is in the throes of a highly charged election campaign after two years of attacks on civilians and public targets by Islamic State militants – several of them in Paris – that have killed more than 230 people and forced the government to put 10,000 soldiers on the streets to reinforce security. France has been under a state of national emergency since November 2015.

The threat was again highlighted on Saturday after security forces shot dead man who tried to seize a soldier's gun at Paris Orly airport.

Polls suggest  Macron, a 39-year-old former investment banker running as an independent centrist, will win the May 7 runoff with far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who herself has promised to bring back conscription 16 years after it ended.

