Bulgaria's Weather Service Warns of Strong Winds in All Regions

A Code Yellow alert has been issued across Bulgaria for the weekend, with heavy winds expected in all of the country's 28 regions, except Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad and Smolyan.



Gale-force winds with stormy gusts reaching a speed of 22-24 m/s will blow from the west this afternoon but it is expected to stop on Monday.

Today will be cloudy with rain, which in the afternoon will cover more areas. The maximum temperatures will be between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius, marking an increase compared to the past few days.