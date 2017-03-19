Bulgaria's Weather Service Warns of Strong Winds in All Regions
Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 19, 2017, Sunday // 10:00| Views: | Comments: 0
File photo: EPA/BGNES
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A Code Yellow alert has been issued across Bulgaria for the weekend, with heavy winds expected in all of the country's 28 regions, except Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad and Smolyan.
A Code Yellow alert has been issued across Bulgaria for the weekend, with heavy winds expected in all of the country's 28 regions, except Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad and Smolyan.
Gale-force winds with stormy gusts reaching a speed of 22-24 m/s will blow from the west this afternoon but it is expected to stop on Monday.
Today will be cloudy with rain, which in the afternoon will cover more areas. The maximum temperatures will be between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius, marking an increase compared to the past few days.
- » Malyovitsa Hut Awarded Best Tourist Chalet of 2016
- » Bulgaria's Govt Reverses Controversial National Park Plans
- » Environmenalists to Protest against Bulgaria's Interim Govt
- » March to Begin with Spring-Like Temperatures after Cold Snap
- » Bulgarian Oak Ranks High in European Tree of Year Contest
- » Bulgaria May Lose Funding Under Two Eco Projects
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)