7-Kilometer Truck Queue at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
File photo: EPA/BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The truck queue at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint on the Bulgarian-Turkish border has reached 7 kilometers, the Bulgarian Border Police reported, quoted by BNR.
The truck queue at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint on the Bulgarian-Turkish border has reached 7 kilometers, the Bulgarian Border Police reported, quoted by BNR.
The trucks are waiting to exit the country. At Lesovo checkpoint, the queue is about a kilometer-long.
The truck queue at the Danube Bridge Vidin on the Bulgarian-Romanian border is also a kilometer-long, authorities reported.
- » Bulgaria's Defence Minister Stefan Yanev: Bulgaria is Ready to Protect Border with Turkey
- » Tsvetan Tsvetanov: If Necessary the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Turkey Must be Closed
- » Education Minister Nikolai Denkov to Visit Brussels
- » Sofia Municipality Will Pay BGN 3.4M to Update Public Transport
- » President Rumen Radev: The EU Must Have a Clear Position on Turkey's Intervention in Bulgaria
- » Two More Turkish Citizens Banned From Entering Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)