7-Kilometer Truck Queue at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

Bulgaria: 7-Kilometer Truck Queue at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

The truck queue at the  Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint on the Bulgarian-Turkish border has reached 7 kilometers, the Bulgarian Border Police reported, quoted by BNR.

The trucks are waiting to exit the country. At Lesovo checkpoint, the queue is about a kilometer-long.

The truck queue at the Danube Bridge Vidin on the Bulgarian-Romanian border is also a kilometer-long, authorities reported.

