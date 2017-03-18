Erdogan Expects Parliament to Restore Capital Punishment

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday said he expected parliament to approve restoring capital punishment after the April 16 referendum on expanding its powers, a move that could terminate Ankara's bid to join the EU, according to Agence France-Presse.

"The families of the martyrs, the heroes (of the failed July 15 coup) don't need to worry. I believe, God willing, that after the April 16 vote parliament will do the necessary concerning your demands for capital punishment," the Turkish President said in a televised rally, adding he would then sign the bill into law "without hesitation".