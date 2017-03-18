Erdogan Expects Parliament to Restore Capital Punishment
File photo: EPA/BGNES
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday said he expected parliament to approve restoring capital punishment after the April 16 referendum on expanding its powers, a move that could terminate Ankara's bid to join the EU, according to Agence France-Presse.
"The families of the martyrs, the heroes (of the failed July 15 coup) don't need to worry. I believe, God willing, that after the April 16 vote parliament will do the necessary concerning your demands for capital punishment," the Turkish President said in a televised rally, adding he would then sign the bill into law "without hesitation".
