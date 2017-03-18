Education Minister Nikolai Denkov to Visit Brussels

Caretaker Minister of Education and Science Nikolay Denkov is going to visit Brussels on Tuesday over problems surrounding EU funding for education and science, announced from BNR.



Denkov is scheduled to meet with Carlos Moedas, EU Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation.



During the meeting the Bulgarian cabinet minister will present a plan for improvement of EU funds’ management and discuss the critical findings of the European Commission audit mission held last autumn.



At the start of the caretaker government’s term Nikolai Denkov said the European Commission would stop interim Science & Education for Smart Growth Programme over mistakes in the work of the Education Ministry in 2016.



Later EC specified that the programme was not frozen but confirmed it has remarks for its management.