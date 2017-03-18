Man Shot Dead at Paris Orly Airport After Taking Soldier's Gun (Updated)

Security forces at Orly airport in Paris have shot dead a man who took a weapon from a soldier, according to the French interior ministry, quoted by Agence France-Presse

Witnesses said the Orly south terminal was evacuated following the shooting at around 8:30am local time on Saturday.

"A man took a weapon from a soldier then hid in a shop in the airport before being shot dead by security forces," an interior ministry spokesperson told AFP news agency.

The man who attempted to take the gun was the sole victim; no other person was injured in the incident.

Bruno Le Roux, French interior minister, is due to visit the facility, the spokesperson said.

"The man ran into an airport shop and was shot dead by one of the airport soldiers. People at the airport were cordoned off in a corner. Presumably police would want to question them about what they saw," said Al Jazeera's Natasha Butler, reporting from Paris.

Speaking to AFP, Franck Lecam, a witness, confirmed what an airport worker, speaking on condition of anonymity, had said earlier, saying: "We are all outside the airport, about 200 metres from the entrance''.

"There are policemen, emergency workers and soldiers everywhere in all directions. A security official told us that it happened near gates 37-38 where Turkish Airlines flights were scheduled'', added also Lecam.