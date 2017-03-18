Sofia Municipality Will Pay BGN 3.4M to Update Public Transport

Sofia Municipality will pay BGN 3.4M for two public procurement program implementations for integrated urban transport and urban regeneration.

The first one will cost around BGN 2.3M and the winner of the competition must provide a system which will count the passengers in public transport. The second one is for 220 new electronic boards totalling BGN 1.1M.



The competitions were announced at the end of February and the deadline for all participations is between 4th and 5th of April.

The funds for both programs for renovation of the public transport are under the operational program "Regions in growth."

At the beginning of the year Sofia Municipality presented a plan for renewal of public transport. It provides electronic fare collection based on the time and traveled distance. The system will cost BGN 88M.