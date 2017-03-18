Sofia University With Free Astronomy Lectures

What connects archeology, astronomy and ecology? The answer to this question takes us to a territory where our national pride as Bulgarians can thrive. There is no need to go to NASA, CERN or Harvard to feel proud as a Bulgarian: it suffices to visit the Club of Astronomy organized by the Faculty of Physics at Sofia University, according to BNR.



In March lectures at the club highlight Bulgarian involvement in the world's biggest research laboratory, CERN, quite famous with its experiments with the Large Hadron Collider and with finding proof of the existence of the Higgs boson particle, a discovery rated by some as the most important one so far this century. The topics for discussion include „Archeology of the universe”, „The luminous blue variables - giant eruptions” and “Global warming and a global solution”.



Anybody willing to learn more about the Bulgarian contribution to world astronomy can do that during the lectures at the club. They are held every Thursday at the Faculty of Physics and the doors are open to all, regardless of age or education status.