President Rumen Radev: The EU Must Have a Clear Position on Turkey's Intervention in Bulgaria

''Bulgaria wants to develop strong neighborly relations with Turkey, but its interference in our elections is a fact and it is absolutely unacceptable'', said President Rumen Radev, according to BNT.

''I want to call for more peace. Do not allow emotions to escalate along this intervention. Bulgarian institutions and relevant departments are actively working to suppress any attempt to interfere in our electoral process and in our internal affairs'' noted Radev.



''It is important, also, how do we put this issue within the EU. On March, 09 during the Council I’ve shared and raised the issue of the situation in Bulgaria in relation to that intervention and our actions. Yesterday I had a meeting with the ambassadors of Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and France, which analyzed the situation. I explained very clearly that the escalation of tension in EU-Turkey axis is reflected most strongly in Bulgaria, because the risk is strongest for our country. European Union must have a clear, unified position and we expect a really quick decision by the them'', added the President of Bulgaria.