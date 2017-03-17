Bulgaria's State Administration Looking for 1,200 Students for Internship Programmes

The programme for summer student internships in the state administration will begin next week, announced the Council of Minister. There are over 1,200 open positions in 43 professional areas.

The aim of the programme is to provide Bulgarian students with the opportunity to have beneficial internships in the state administration at all levels. The focus is on acquiring practical experience, new professional skills and learning about the operation of the state administration.



The most sought after professional area with the greatest number of open positions is Economics – 431, followed by Administration and Management – 169, Law – 138, Architecture, Geodesy and Construction – 72, Political Science and Social Activities – 28.

The top 5 administrative structures which announced the greatest number of internships are the National Revenue agency – 221, the Foreign Ministry – 56, the Employment Agency – 53, the National Insurance Institute and the National Health Insurance Fund – 43 and Plovdiv Municipality – 35.

Everyone who wants to participate in the programme may apply online via registering at http://staj.government.bg/. Every student may apply for a maximum of five internships.

The initial selection will include an online test. The final selection will be made via an interview. For Bulgarian students abroad, the interview may be conducted via telephone, e-mail etc.

The duration of the internships is from 10 to 45 working days, while the period for the internships is in July, August and September.