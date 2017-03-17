Two More Turkish Citizens Banned From Entering Bulgaria
BGNES
Another two Turkish citizens have been banned from entering Bulgaria, announced State Agency National Security (DANS).
One of them has been evicted from Bulgaria and imposed a ban of 5 years to enter the country since he carried out activities which threatened national security.
The second Turkish citizen is included in a list of unwanted foreigners in Bulgaria since he represents a threat to the security of the country.
Both Turkish citizens were acting against the sovereignty of the country, announced DANS.
