BNB To Issue Gold Commemorative Epiphany Coin

A gold commemorative coin with a nominal of BGN 100 dedicated to the Epiphany will be issued on Monday.

In accordance with tradition, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) issues commemorative coins on Christian themes. This year, the topic selected is the Epiphany.

“Always, on the website of BNB, we hold voting on coin topics and it is exactly this kind of coin that had an 81% approval rate at last year’s vote.”

The face side of the coin depicts the emblem of the Bulgarian National Bank. An iconic depiction of the Virgin Mary and Archangel Gabriel telling her the news about the immaculateconception adorns the other side of the coin.

The coin has been given status of investment gold. It will be sold at BNB cash registers for BGN 920 (VAT excluded). A total of 2,000 coins will be issued.