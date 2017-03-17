EU-Turkey Migration Deal Proves Its Effectiveness on Daily Basis

The migration agreement between Turkey and the EU is proving its effectiveness on a daily basis, announced Brussels on the occasion of the one year anniversary of the signing of the deal.

According to the EC, Turkish authorities are cooperating successfully in the fight against traffickers and for the deportation of illegal migrants, while the number of deaths at sea has decreased significantly.

During the first year of the agreement, the EU allocated EUR 2.2 B and there are 39 signed projects in aid of Syrian refugees in Turkey to the amount of EUR 1.5 B.

Half a million children of Syrian refugees in Turkey will receive an education. 70 new schools have been built and 2 million refugees have access to health care.

The EU is honouring its part of the agreement, stated the spokesperson of the EC.

“Since the agreement entered into force, about 1 million refugees in Turkey have given up on their attempts to come to Europe along dangerous routes. They have not given their money to unscrupulous traffickers. We have to think about these people. As well as about the fact that 1,000 less refugees died at sea, compared to the previous year.”