Bulgaria Presented at Salon Mondial du Tourisme in Paris

Bulgaria is being presented at the international tourism fair Salon Mondial du Tourisme held in Paris between March 16 and March 19, 2017.

The public can get acquainted with the options for tourism at the Bulgarian stand there. The visits of French tourists to Bulgaria show that they are looking mainly for family and group holidays, announced the Tourism Ministry. They are also interested in eco tours, riding tours and rural tourism in the interior of the country and along the Black Sea Coast.

Cultural-historical tourism, the archaeological wealth of Bulgaria, as well as the opportunities for balneo-spa tourism are among the attractive, specialised services for the French.

There is wine-tasting at the Bulgarian stand. Folklore is being presented by pipe players in traditional folk garments and every visitor receives a small painting drawn on the spot.

The international tourism exhibition is open to professionals and the public. There are over 400 stands and the number of visitors exceeds 108,000.

Bulgaria was visited by over 164,000 French tourists in 2016, an increase of 17%, compared to the year before.