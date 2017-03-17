Poland's Constitutional Court Allows Ban on Protests "Not Important for the Nation"

Poland’s Constitutional Court has approved a law which may be used to ban the protests of the opposition.

The decision of the court was announced in an empty hall and streamed live on the Internet after the media were banned from attending.

The draft law on the freedom of meeting gives the authorities the option of banning counter-demonstrations held within 100 metres of another event described as “important for the nation”, reported Reuters.

The definition of “events of national significance”, according to the judges, is “to demonstrate values important for the community which become subject to public debate”.

The ruling Law and Justice party has already passed several other laws which hinder the actions of the Constitutional Court – a move criticised harshly by the European Commission.

According to the rules on demonstrations, local authorities give priority to the organisation which asks first for permission to hold an event.

Last year, there were several protests against the Law and Justice party. For months now, Brussels and Warsaw have clashed over the actions of the party of Jaroslaw Kaczyński.

