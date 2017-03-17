Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov: Elections in Bulgaria Must be Decided by Bulgarian Citizens

Bulgaria: Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov: Elections in Bulgaria Must be Decided by Bulgarian Citizens photo: BNGES

Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov warned that the case of the expelled from Bulgaria by the State Agency for National Security Turkish citizen will not remain isolated if it is proved he is a threat to the national security of the country.

He added that the elections in Bulgaria should be solved by Bulgarian citizens, not by external intervention.

''One thing must be clear – the elections in Bulgaria are elections that must be decided by the Bulgarian citizens. The result of these elections must be the fruit of the free will and voting of Bulgarian citizens. They cannot be decided on, and it will not be permitted to be decided on with outside interference,” Tsatsarov commented.

