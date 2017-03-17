Second Person Held Over French School Shooting
photo: BGNES
A second person was being held Friday over a shooting at a French school where a heavily armed teenager opened fire, injuring three fellow pupils and a teacher, a judicial source said, AFP reported.
A brother of a friend of the shooter is in custody, the source said, asking not to be named. The shooter was arrested immediately after Thursday's attack in the southeastern town of Grasse.
