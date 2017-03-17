Second Person Held Over French School Shooting

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 17, 2017, Friday // 14:50| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Second Person Held Over French School Shooting photo: BGNES

A second person was being held Friday over a shooting at a French school where a heavily armed teenager opened fire, injuring three fellow pupils and a teacher, a judicial source said, AFP reported.

A brother of a friend of the shooter is in custody, the source said, asking not to be named. The shooter was arrested immediately after Thursday's attack in the southeastern town of Grasse.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: France, shooting
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria