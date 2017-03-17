Emergency Center in Sliven Evacuated After a False Bomb Report
photo: bgnes
The emergency center in Sliven was evacuated because of a false report of a bomb. A 28-year-old man was detained by the police for submitting the malicious anonymous report, the press center of Sliven Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior announced.
The man who sent the report was a man with initials B.N., aged 28, from Sliven. He told the authorities that he sent the malicious report because the hospital refused him treatment.
In order to clarify the circumstances of the case and to determine the man’s medical condition, expert opinion will be sought.
