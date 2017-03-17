Turkey: We Will Send 15,000 Refugees to Europe and Blow Your Mind

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has said Turkey could send 15,000 refugees to Europe to shock the Europeans following a recent diplomatic crisis between Ankara and Germany and the Netherlands, according to HürriyetDaily News.

‘’We have a readmission deal. I’m telling you Europe, do you have that courage? If you want, we will send the 15,000 refugees to you that we don’t send each month and blow your mind. You have to keep in mind that you cannot design a game in this region in spite of Turkey’’, said the Turkish Interior Minister during an event on March, 16, referring to a readmission deal between the EU and Turkey to return migrants to Turkey who have illegally crossed the Aegean Sea to Greece,

As part of the agreement, Greek officials are obliged to return refugees trying to reach Western European countries vie Greece and return them to Turkey.

He also said the Turkish Republic was in its strongest period and that “some people can’t handle it,” adding that per capita income had increased during this period.

During his speech, Soylu said the constitutional amendments would bring a system that “doesn’t produce words, but actions.”