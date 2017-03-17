Measures Taken to Prevent Turkey Interference in Bulgarian Elections

Bulgarian caretaker PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov told the press that measures had been taken to prevent possible interference of Turkey in the election process in Bulgaria, quoted by BNR.

In his words, attempts on the part of Turkey for interference in all elections in the context of democracy including campaigning indirectly or not so indirectly in favor of certain political parties, have been seen in the recent years, and this time makes no difference.

According to Gerdzhikov, this time the needed measures have been taken to prevent such actions with a view to the forthcoming snap parliamentary elections on 26 March.

The prime minister recalled that the Turkish ambassador to Bulgaria had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry and had been given a warning that such practices should stop.