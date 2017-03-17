Measures Taken to Prevent Turkey Interference in Bulgarian Elections

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 17, 2017, Friday // 12:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Measures Taken to Prevent Turkey Interference in Bulgarian Elections File photo: EPA/BGNES

Bulgarian caretaker PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov told the press that measures had been taken to prevent possible interference of Turkey in the election process in Bulgaria, quoted by BNR.

In his words, attempts on the part of Turkey for interference in all elections in the context of democracy including campaigning indirectly or not so indirectly in favor of certain political parties, have been seen in the recent years, and this time makes no difference.

According to Gerdzhikov, this time the needed measures have been taken to prevent such actions with a view to the forthcoming snap parliamentary elections on 26 March.

The prime minister recalled that the Turkish ambassador to Bulgaria had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry and had been given a warning that such practices should stop.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ognyan Gerdzhikov, elections, measures, democracy, turkey
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria