Turkish Citizen Banned From Entering Bulgaria

A Turkish citizen posing a threat to national security has been revoked the right to enter and reside in Bulgaria, announced the press centre of the Interior Ministry.

The restriction was imposed by State Agency National Security (DANS) after evidence was collected that the foreigner is posing a threat.

The ban is in force for five years. The announcement does not specify whether the Turkish citizen was in the country and was evicted or he will simply not be allowed to enter Bulgaria any more.

