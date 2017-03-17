Turkish Citizen Banned From Entering Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 17, 2017, Friday // 12:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkish Citizen Banned From Entering Bulgaria BGNES

A Turkish citizen posing a threat to national security has been revoked the right to enter and reside in Bulgaria, announced the press centre of the Interior Ministry.

The restriction was imposed by State Agency National Security (DANS) after evidence was collected that the foreigner is posing a threat.

The ban is in force for five years. The announcement does not specify whether the Turkish citizen was in the country and was evicted or he will simply not be allowed to enter Bulgaria any more.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, ban, threat, national security, DANS
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria