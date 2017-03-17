Orban: You Cannot Rely on Turkey and Crush It At The Same Time

The second fence along the Hungarian-Serbian border will be completed by the end of May. In this way, a new migrant wave coming from Turkey will be averted, stated PM Viktor Orban to the state radio in Budapest.

According to Orban, “The European Union made a mistake by relying on Turkey alone to stop migration, while at the same time criticising authorities in Ankara. It is certain that this is not a matter of smart policy – to place our security in Turkish hands and at the same time crush them, attack them, criticise them and state that they are not democratic enough, to cause conflicts with them,” underlined Orban.

The authorities in Budapest constructed a fence along the border with Serbia in 2015 when over 400,000 migrants passed through the territory of the country. The government in Budapest claims that a second fence is necessary in order to prevent a new migrant wave which is expected to reach Hungary’s borders this year.

The PM’s cabinet announced last month that it has allocated USD 130 M for the construction of a fence and migrant camps.