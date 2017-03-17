Former Health Minister Moskov Refers NHIF to Prosecutor's Office

Former Health Minister Petar Moskov has submitted a signal to the Prosecutor’s Office against the National Health Insurance Fund.

The reason is that the fund paid BGN 20 M to hospitals in the last 2 months of 2016 without the fingerprint identification system having confirmed that any real activities have taken place.

On Thursday, the National Health Insurance Fund came up with an official statement saying that it is not clear what BGN 20 M Moskov is talking about and that “this is an extremely harsh slander on the part of the former minister who, until two months ago, interfered in the operation of NHIF on a daily basis.”

The fund specified further that the payments for the last two months of 2016 were made in January when the outgoing cabinet was in power and Moskov himself was minister.



