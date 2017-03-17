La Traviata by Bulgarian Soprano Sonya Yoncheva with Big Success Worldwide

The Metropolitan Opera’s current revival of Verdi’s La Traviata, with the significant voice of the Bulgarian soprano Sonya Yoncheva, matched La La Land box office performance over the weekend. Thanks to America for Bulgaria Foundation’s initiative ‘’Metropolitan opera Live from New York’’, opera fans in Sofia, Plovdiv, Ruse and Varna can watch live the performances from New York.

La Traviata by Sonya Yoncheva achieved financial success and received USD 1.8M and was broadcast live from New York City worldwide including Bulgaria on March, 11.

Metropolitan Opera: Live from New York can be seen again on March 15 and 22 in Sofia, on March, 18 in Rousse and Plovdiv and on June, 12 in Varna.

Tickets are selling at http://Cinemacity.bg