AFIS Pollster: GERB and BSP with Equal Support Ahead of Snap Elections

About ten days before the snap parliamentary elections on March, 26 the answer to the question who is the likely winner remains open, according to the findings of pollster AFIS about the political preferences in Bulgaria, quoted by BNR.



The two major parties, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and GERB, share almost equal support, and the outcome cannot be forecast in advance.



It could be that we have to wait not only for the exit polls on the day of voting but even to the final counting of votes and the official statement of the Central Election Commission.



If elections were held today, 31.2% would vote for GERB and 31.5% for BSP.



The United Patriots would have 9.9% of the vote, DPS- 8.5% and Volya (‘’Will’’) of the Varna businessman Veselin Mareshki - about 5.3%.



There are two other parties with chances to pass the 4% margin and enter the next parliament, AFIS has found.