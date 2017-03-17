170kg of Tobacco Without Excise Stamps Found in House in Valchi Dol
File photo: EPA/BGNES
Today, March 16, 2017, the authorities were notified about a crime in a house in the city of Valchi Dol. At the home of a 42-year-old unemployed man., 170kg of tobacco without excise stamps were seized.
The Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Devnya is leading pre-trial proceedings for the possession of excisable goods without excise stamps, the press centre of Varna Appellate Court, quoted by Focus News.
The tobacco was stored in bags and sachets. Investigation is continuing.
