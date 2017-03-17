2 Federal Judges Rule Against Trump’s Latest Travel Ban

A federal judge in Hawaii issued a nationwide order Wednesday evening blocking President Trump’s ban on travel from parts of the Muslim world, dealing a stinging blow to the White House and signalling that Mr. Trump will have to account in court for his heated rhetoric about Islam, according to NY Times.

A second federal judge in Maryland ruled against Mr. Trump overnight with a separate order forbidding the core provision of travel ban from going into effect.

In Maryland, Judge Theodore D. Chuang echoed that conclusion hours later, ruling in a case brought by nonprofit groups that work with refugees and immigrants, that the likely purpose of the executive order was “the effectuation of the proposed Muslim ban” that Mr. Trump pledged to enact as a presidential candidate.

