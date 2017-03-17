Syndicates: Sofia Airport Concession Will Damage the State

Syndicates have yet again demanded that the concession for Sofia Airport be halted.

Tsvetanka Georgieva from KT Podkrepa said to BNR that, financial revenues set aside, the reason remains unclear to them since this is the biggest Bulgarian airport and one of the few remaining state enterprises that still earn a profit.

“It gives the state millions of leva every year. Besides, until last year, a loan of slightly more than BGN 10 M was being paid back with which the airport built the new terminal. As of this year, these funds will be transferred to the state as a dividend of the airport.”

According to Georgieva, the concession of the airport will damage the state.

“So far, there has not been a single concession beneficial for the citizens because the fact that someone will make several millions and the venture will become very profitable, its owners will benefit – I do not see how that contributes to Bulgarian citizens.”