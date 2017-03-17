Erdogan says Dutch PM Rutte Lost Turkey's Friendship

World » EU | March 17, 2017, Friday // 09:01| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Erdogan says Dutch PM Rutte Lost Turkey's Friendship File photo: EPA/BGNES

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had lost the friendship of Ankara after a diplomatic row between the NATO allies over a ban on Turkish ministers speaking in the Netherlands, according to Reuters.

Erdoğan's comments, at a rally in the northwestern province of Sakarya, came a day after Rutte fought off the challenge of anti-Islam and anti-EU rival Geert Wilders in an election victory hailed across much of Europe.

Erdogan also slammed the European Union for its ruling allowing companies to ban staff from wearing Islamic headscarves under certain conditions.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Erdogan, Erdogan, turkey, EU, Mark Rutte
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria