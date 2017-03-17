1.6% of Asylum Requests For EU Sent to Bulgaria

Bulgaria: 1.6% of Asylum Requests For EU Sent to Bulgaria File photo: EPA/BGNES

The European Commission has presented Eurostat data, showing that last year Bulgaria received barely 1.6% (18,990) of all requests for asylum in the EU, quoted by BNR.

There was a 6% drop on 2015. Citizens of Afghanistan submitted the greatest number of requests (8,645), followed by ones of Iraq (5,240) and Syria (2,585).

Sustainable drop in the number of such applications has been registered as of last September. Most of the requests have been addressed to Germany, Italy, France and Greece.

