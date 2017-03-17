No Tension Along Border With Turkey
File photo: EPA/BGNES
Caretaker Defence Minister Stefan Yanev commented the concerns of eventual increasing of the migrant pressure from Turkey with the words that there was no tension along the border and the situation had been close to normal over the past months, according to BNR.
At the same time Bulgaria is ready to cope with that type of a challenge, Yanev assured.
Asked whether enhanced military presence along that border was envisaged, he said that the plans of the government were complex and in case of any eventual issues those wouldn’t exclude the boosting of both police and army forces’ presence.
