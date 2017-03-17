Bulgarian Ambassador in Turkey Called in Sofia For Consultations

The foreign ministry’s website reports that Ambassador in Turkey Nadezhda Neynski has been called in Sofia for consultations, announced BNR.

The institution doesn’t give details on the issues that are to be discussed, or when the diplomat will return to Ankara.

However, there has been recent tension between both countries after Turkish Ambassador Süleyman Gokcewas called for a talk in the foreign ministry due to appeals of Ankara that Bulgarian emigrants there should vote for a certain party during the forthcoming early parliamentary elections.

 Two days after this protest Turkey called on Bulgaria to cease its measures for restricting minorities’ political rights, meaning the limiting of the number of polling stations on Turkish territory to 35.

