France Issues Terror Warning After School Shooting
File photo: EPA/BGNES
A manhunt is underway after a shooting at a secondary school in Grasse on the French Riviera, prompting the government to issue a terror warning.
Two people, including the headmaster, were lightly injured after a man carrying ‘’several weapons’’ entered the Alexis de Tocqueville A-level college and opened fire on Thursday morning, local media reported.
Police have arrested the shooter, a 17-year old who was a student at the school, but they are hunting for a suspected accomplice.
