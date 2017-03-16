France Issues Terror Warning After School Shooting

World » EU | March 16, 2017, Thursday // 14:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: France Issues Terror Warning After School Shooting File photo: EPA/BGNES

A manhunt is underway after a shooting at a secondary school in Grasse on the French Riviera, prompting the government to issue a terror warning.

Two people, including the headmaster, were lightly injured after a man carrying ‘’several weapons’’ entered the Alexis de Tocqueville A-level college and opened fire on Thursday morning, local media reported.

Police have arrested the shooter, a 17-year old who was a student at the school, but they are hunting for a suspected accomplice.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: France, shooting, terror
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria