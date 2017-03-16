France Issues Terror Warning After School Shooting

A manhunt is underway after a shooting at a secondary school in Grasse on the French Riviera, prompting the government to issue a terror warning.



Two people, including the headmaster, were lightly injured after a man carrying ‘’several weapons’’ entered the Alexis de Tocqueville A-level college and opened fire on Thursday morning, local media reported.



Police have arrested the shooter, a 17-year old who was a student at the school, but they are hunting for a suspected accomplice.