Bulgarian consumers still not active enough
In 2016 the Consumer Protection Commission was approached with over 21,000 complaints and reports for various sectors, according to BNR.
Of all complaints examined by the Commission in which it was competent, about 60 percent were resolved favorably for consumers. This was announced by chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission for Dimitar Margaritov.
The largest share of complaints is seen for telecommunication services. According Margaritov, despite the increased number of complaints in recent years, Bulgarians should be more demanding and more active
