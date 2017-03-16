Caretaker PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov Wants a Plan to Enter the Antechamber of the Eurozone

Bulgaria: Caretaker PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov Wants a Plan to Enter the Antechamber of the Eurozone

''Bulgaria must give a clear signal that we want to enter the antechamber of the Eurozone – ERM2, said caretaker Prime Minister Gerdzhikov, calling the European exchange rate mechanism ‘’the most intimate circle of the EU’’, according to BTA.

He participated in public discussion ‘’The Future of Europe and the Bulgarian representation in the EU’’, organized by PanEuropa Bulgaria, representation group of the European Commission and the Diplomatic Institute of the Foreign Ministry.

‘’Activation of the negotiations for Bulgaria’s accession to the monetary union is one of the priorities of this cabinet’’, noted Gerdzhikov.

He also announced that if Bulgaria fails to broadcast a government which to appoint a EU commissioner after the elections, the caretaker government must do that. ‘’And I take the responsibility for that’’, added he.

