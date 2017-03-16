Hong Kong - a Potential Investor in Bulgaria

Business | March 16, 2017, Thursday // 13:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Hong Kong - a Potential Investor in Bulgaria photo: BGNES

Hong Kong has been exploring options for investments in Bulgaria in the area of infrastructure, the Deputy Representative for Economic and Trade Affairs of that Chinese region for the European Union Sam Hui told the Bulgarian National Radio.

He said that Hong Kong could play a special role and was looking for opportunities for furtherance of cooperation with partners in Bulgaria.

Hong Kong shows interest in equipment and logistics of Bulgaria’s ports and airports.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: investment, Hong Kong
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria