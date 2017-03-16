Hong Kong - a Potential Investor in Bulgaria
Hong Kong has been exploring options for investments in Bulgaria in the area of infrastructure, the Deputy Representative for Economic and Trade Affairs of that Chinese region for the European Union Sam Hui told the Bulgarian National Radio.
He said that Hong Kong could play a special role and was looking for opportunities for furtherance of cooperation with partners in Bulgaria.
Hong Kong shows interest in equipment and logistics of Bulgaria’s ports and airports.
