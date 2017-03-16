Jean-Claude Junker: Western Balkans Are Most Fragile Region of Europe

The Western Balkans are the most fragile region in Europe and the EU must give it its due attention, said the European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker at the European Parliament, quoted by BNR.



Donald Tusk, President of the European Council stated that ‘’ it was clear to all that forces inside and outside are working vigorously to destabilize the region’’.



According to the leader of the European People’s Party Manfred Weber, one of the biggest problems facing the Balkans is that the EU has nothing much to offer them in the coming years, probably in the next decade too, as there will be no enlargement in their direction.