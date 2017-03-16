Jean-Claude Junker: Western Balkans Are Most Fragile Region of Europe

World » EU | March 16, 2017, Thursday // 12:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Jean-Claude Junker: Western Balkans Are Most Fragile Region of Europe File photo: EPA/BGNES

The Western Balkans are the most fragile region in Europe and the EU must give it its due attention, said the European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker at the European Parliament, quoted by BNR.

Donald Tusk, President of the European Council stated that ‘’ it was clear to all that forces inside and outside are working vigorously to destabilize the region’’.

According to the leader of the European People’s Party Manfred Weber, one of the biggest problems facing the Balkans is that the EU has nothing much to offer them in the coming years, probably in the next decade too, as there will be no enlargement in their direction.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Europen Council, Jean Claude Juncker, europe, Balkans
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria