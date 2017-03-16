Bulgaria One of Top 8 of EU Countries With High Risk of Poverty

Bulgaria is among the eight countries of the European Union in which people live with a considerably higher risk of poverty compared to the bloc’s richer members, EU statistics suggest., quoted by BNR.

Romania, Latvia and Lithuania are the riskiest among the eight countries, and Bulgaria ranks fifth in the chart.

Close to one-fifth of the population in the Balkans lives at risk of poverty and social exclusion, figures show. Pensioners and the unemployed are the groups that are most vulnerable to poverty

