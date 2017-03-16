Look Into the Past with Exhibition ‘Sofia In the Dawn of Freedom’

What has been the centre of Sofia, what was the daily lives of people and how they feel in the times after the Liberation of Bulgaria? This shows the exhibition Sofia In the dawn of freedom. You can see it at the Regional History Museum – Sofia, dedicated to the 139 anniversary of the liberation of our country.

Visitors can enjoy the art of Austrian Joseph Oberbauer, represented 22 watercolour paintings. He studied engineering and art of painting in Austria and arrived in Bulgaria to seek his career after not completed his education at home.

In these paintings you can see one disappeared Sofia as no longer exist. Many of the places, however, that are painted can be recognized today. This is valuable information about the past of Sofia, preserved in Oberbauer’s paintings.

The exhibition caused great curiosity in the young generation and tourists about the history of the city where they live in.

The exhibition continues until the end of March.