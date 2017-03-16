Unemployed Bulgarians Fewer, Share of Active Ones Shrinks
The National Statistical Institute reports that in 2016 the unemployed in Bulgaria were by 19 percent fewer, but at the same time the share of economically active people shrank by 0.6 percent on 2015, quoted by BNR.
The total number of the employed was 3.016M or 49.3 percent of the population aged 15+. The employment coefficient in men stood at 66.7 percent and in women at 60%.
