Exit Poll: Mark Rutte Wins the Netherlands Parliament Elections

The center-right party of Prime Minister Mark Rutte won 31 seats in the 150-seat Dutch parliament.



The far-right anti-islamic Freedom Party of Geert Wilders is on second place with two other parties, all won 19 seats, according to exit poll, quoted by the Dutch public television.



‘’ Today was good day for democracy, to see all these lines of people voting. We haven’t seen that in a long time", said Rutte, adding that the Netherlands has said ‘’No’’ to populism in the country.



This year the turnout was 81% compared to 74.6% in the parliamentary elections five years ago and its the highest in 30 years.

